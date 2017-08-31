Paris Saint-Germain confirm the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Monaco teen sensation Kylian Mbappe.

Le Paris Saint-Germain est heureux d'annoncer la signature de Kylian Mbappé ! 👊 #BienvenueKylian pic.twitter.com/y1yiSq9DW9 — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) August 31, 2017

The 18-year-old has moved to Parc des Princes on a season-long loan, but the Ligue 1 club have an option to buy on a four-year deal when the season comes to an end.

Mbappe attracted attention from football's elite clubs in the 2016-17 campaign after scoring 26 goals in all competitions for Monaco, but he has opted to remain in France.

The teenager will now join an attacking lineup alongside Brazilian star Neymar, who became the world's most expensive footballer earlier this summer when he signed for PSG from Barcelona in a deal costing close to £200m.

It has been widely suggested that the Ligue 1 giants have pushed for an initial loan in order to structure a deal that stays within Financial Fair Play regulations.

According to ESPN, the permanent transfer is expected to cost PSG €180m (£165.9m) plus add-ons, which would mean that the club have spent more than £350m in two years on just two players.

Mbappe was also linked to Manchester City and Real Madrid.