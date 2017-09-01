Burton Albion complete the signing of midfielder Jamie Allen on a three-year deal from Rochdale.

The 22-year-old joins the Brewers for an undisclosed fee, ending a 14-year association with the club he joined at the age of eight.

Allen has put pen to paper on a contract which will keep him at the Pirelli Stadium until 2020.

"I'm delighted it's over the line and I'm just really pleased to be here now," he told the club's official website.

"It's a massive challenge for me but one I feel I'm up to. I have been in League One a couple of years now and I think this is the right time for me to step up. I have been at Rochdale since I was eight. I feel like I'm ready for a new challenge and this has come up and I'm ready to go."

Manager Nigel Clough added: "We have watched him for quite a bit of time now and think he has a lot of potential. We have been talking to Rochdale about him for several weeks but it has taken until deadline day to reach an agreement and we are delighted he his joining us.

"We think he is ready to make the step up to the Championship. It's the right move at the right time. He wants to test himself at that level and he will be able to do that with us."

Allen could make his debut for Burton against Leeds United after the international break.