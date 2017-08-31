New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace win race to sign Everton striker Oumar Niasse?

Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Crystal Palace reportedly edge out Brighton & Hove Albion in the race to sign Everton forward Oumar Niasse.
Crystal Palace have reportedly moved to the brink of sealing the signing of Everton forward Oumar Niasse.

Since his arrival at Goodison Park last summer, Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has stated that Niasse has no future at the club, with the frontman spending the second half of the last campaign on loan at Hull City.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a number of teams ahead of the end of the transfer window but according to The Mirror, Palace have won the race for the Senegalese international's signature.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley had also been in for Niasse, but Palace have seemingly been successful in securing the signing for a fee in the region of £8m.

Niasse cost Everton a figure of £13.5m in January 2016, but the attacker has made just five appearances in the Premier League for the Merseyside outfit.

The player's spell at Hull was more productive, with four goals being scored in 17 top-flight outings.

