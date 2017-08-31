New Transfer Talk header

Everton make move for Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen?

Thomas Vermaelen in action for Barcelona B on September 24, 2014
Everton reportedly decide to make a move for Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, who has previously featured in the Premier League with Arsenal.
Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen has reportedly started to attract interest from Everton.

Since leaving Arsenal for Camp Nou in 2014, Vermaelen has made just 11 appearances in La Liga, and that has resulted in the Belgian international being linked with a return to the Premier League.

A reported move to West Bromwich Albion did not materialise but according to the Daily Mail, Everton boss Ronald Koeman has made a late bid for the versatile defender.

Koeman has publicly spoken of the need to sign a left-sided centre-back - as well as find competition for Leighton Baines at left-back - and Vermaelen would be able to fulfil both requirements.

The 31-year-old has not featured in either of Barcelona's league squads this season, while it has previously been suggested that new boss Ernesto Valverde would like to keep the player as his fourth-choice centre-back.

Kevin Mirallas walks off the pitch after seeing red during the Premier League game between Everton and West Ham United on March 5, 2016
