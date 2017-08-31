New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Joel Campbell rejoins Real Betis on loan

Arsenal striker Joel Campbell rejoins Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 21:42 UK

Arsenal striker Joel Campbell has secured a return to La Liga side Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season.


The 25-year-old previously spent the 2012-13 season with the Seville side, making 28 appearances and contributing two goals.

Since his arrival at the Emirates in 2011, Campbell has spent periods out on loan every single season, including in France, Greece, Spain and Portugal.

Last term the Costa Rica international was with Sporting Lisbon, where he registered three goals in 18 outings.

Campbell becomes the second member of the Arsenal first team to seal a loan switch to Spain, following on from Lucas Perez's return to Deportivo La Coruna.

Joel Campbell scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Swansea City at the Emirates Stadium on March 2, 2016
Read Next:
Campbell 'not interested in loan move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Joel Campbell, Lucas Perez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal reject £50m Manchester City bid for Alexis Sanchez
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
 Joel Campbell of Arsenal in action during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane on January 23, 2015 in London, England.
Joel Campbell rejoins Real Betis on loan
Ex-United chief: 'Wenger was our top choice'Angry Wright tells Arsenal to sell SanchezRamsey "sad" to see Ox leave ArsenalJuventus 'make late Bellerin enquiry'Alexis Sanchez 'staying at Arsenal'
Thomas Lemar 'rejects Arsenal move'Lucas Perez leaves Arsenal on loanArsenal 'pull out of £92m Lemar deal'PSV sign Arsenal youngster MalenSanchez 'likes' post about Arsenal stay
> Arsenal Homepage
More Real Betis News
Joel Campbell of Arsenal in action during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane on January 23, 2015 in London, England.
Joel Campbell rejoins Real Betis on loan
 Nani scores during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Hungary and Portugal on June 22, 2016
Malaga, Real Betis want Nani?
 Jack Wilshere sits with his leg in a protective brace ahead of the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Real Betis 'offered Jack Wilshere'
Result: Barcelona overcome Betis at Camp NouTeam News: Deulofeu, Alcacer partner Messi in attackLive Commentary: Barcelona 2-0 Real Betis - as it happenedPreview: Barcelona vs. Real BetisRamirez 'turns down Betis contract'
Real Madrid start away to DeportivoReport: Ceballos release clause set at £438mVeretout 'to hold talks with Real Betis'Real complete Dani Ceballos signingFour Spanish clubs want Bojan?
> Real Betis Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 