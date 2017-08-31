Arsenal striker Joel Campbell rejoins Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season.

Arsenal striker Joel Campbell has secured a return to La Liga side Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old previously spent the 2012-13 season with the Seville side, making 28 appearances and contributing two goals.

Since his arrival at the Emirates in 2011, Campbell has spent periods out on loan every single season, including in France, Greece, Spain and Portugal.

Last term the Costa Rica international was with Sporting Lisbon, where he registered three goals in 18 outings.

Campbell becomes the second member of the Arsenal first team to seal a loan switch to Spain, following on from Lucas Perez's return to Deportivo La Coruna.