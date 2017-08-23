New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez closer to return to Deportivo La Coruna?

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez could reportedly be allowed to return to Deportivo La Coruna on a permanent deal before the end of the week.
Arsenal and Deportivo La Coruna have reportedly moved closer to agreeing terms of a deal involving forward Lucas Perez.

Since the end of the last campaign, Perez has been linked with an exit from Arsenal having made just two starts in the Premier League since his arrival from Deportivo last August.

The Spaniard has not been short of offers, but it has been suggested that no teams have been prepared to meet Arsene Wenger's valuation of the player.

However, according to the London Evening Standard, the two clubs could come to a compromise with a fee of £14m potentially being enough to push through the transfer.

It has been claimed that the signing could be made official by the end of the week, with Deportivo keen to add extra firepower to their squad and Wenger eager to bolster his funds ahead of a possible late move in the market.

If Perez does leave the Emirates Stadium, he will exit the North Londoners having scored eight goals in nine starts and 12 substitute outings in all competitions.

