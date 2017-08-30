New Transfer Talk header

Malaga, Real Betis want Nani?

Nani scores during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Hungary and Portugal on June 22, 2016
Nani could reportedly leave Valencia for either Malaga or Real Betis in the latter stages of the transfer window.
The 30-year-old joined Valencia from Fenerbahce last summer, and scored five times in 26 appearances for Los Che during the 2016-17 campaign.

The former Manchester United attacker is yet to feature this season due to a knee problem, but it is understood that he could be heading for the Mestalla exit.

According to A Bola, both Malaga and Betis have been given encouragement in the pursuit of the Portugal international, although Valencia's owner Peter Lim is currently reluctant to sell.

Nani won four Premier League titles and one Champions League during his time at Man United.

General view of the La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga on August 23, 2014
