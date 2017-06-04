Valencia 'bid £30m for Ander Herrera'

Valencia reportedly make a £30m attempt to sign Ander Herrera from Manchester United.

Valencia have reportedly earmarked Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera as a priority signing this summer.

The 27-year-old has already been the subject of some transfer speculation this window, with Barcelona thought to have contemplated a move to bring him in to work with new manager Ernesto Valverde.

According to The Mirror, Valencia are the latest side to express an interest in his services and manager Marcelino, who worked with Herrera at Real Zaragoza, has asked owner Peter Lim to launch a £30m-plus bid.

After a turbulent couple of seasons for Los Che, Marcelino is aiming to challenge for the Champions League again next season and is said to want to build his squad around the Spaniard.

The newspaper claim that United have rebuffed Valencia's advances, insisting that Herrera is not for sale, but could change their mind if Lim comes back with a higher offer.

Herrera recently pledged his future to Jose Mourinho's side, saying that he intends to "keep playing, keep improving and making our fans proud".