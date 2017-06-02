Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera pledges his future to Manchester United amid suggestions of interest from Barcelona.

Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera has revealed that he wants to remain with Manchester United amid suggestions that Barcelona are interested in bringing the 27-year-old back to La Liga in this summer's transfer window.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Herrera was a leading transfer target for new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde, who coached the Spain international at Athletic Bilbao.

Herrera, however, has revealed that he is determined to "keep winning things" with Man United as he looks to add to the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League that he has landed at Old Trafford.

"I'm very thankful with Man United because they came to Spain to sign me three years ago," Herrera told Sky Sports News. "So the only thing I have in my mind every time I am on the pitch is I want to give all of the affection back and I think that's the right way.

"I just try to go to the pitch and finish the game and I cannot complain to myself, I can say I have given everything. I don't want to stop, I am very optimistic and a hard-working player and I want to keep playing, to keep working hard, to keep improving, not just personally but with the club, but with the team.

"I want to keep winning things, I am happy with my development, I am happy with my time at the club so far but I am not going to stop here, I want to keep playing, keep improving and making our fans proud."

Herrera, whose current deal with Man United will expire next summer, was named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year last season, where he made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.