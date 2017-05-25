Ernesto Valverde - who is expected to be named as the new Barcelona coach on Monday - reportedly wants to sign Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera.

Herrera has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet at Old Trafford, with 44 starts being made in all competitions during the current campaign.

However, his form has not gone unnoticed by his former boss Ernesto Valverde, who is expected to be named as the new manager of Barcelona on Monday.

According to Sport, Valverde - who worked with Herrera at Athletic Bilbao - has told board members at the Catalan giants that he wants to bring the 27-year-old to Camp Nou in the summer.

As it stands, Herrera only has 12 months remaining on his existing deal at United and although Jose Mourinho is eager to tie him down to a long-term contract, Barcelona could potentially tempt Herrera into an exit.

Herrera made 176 league appearances in his homeland for Bilbao and Real Zaragoza respectively before making the £29m move to United in 2014.