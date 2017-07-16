New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jorge Mere admits tough Sporting Gijon decision

General view of the La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga on August 23, 2014
© Getty Images
In-demand centre-back Jorge Mere says that he will leave Sporting Gijon with a heavy heart in this summer's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Jorge Mere has revealed that he will leave Sporting Gijon with a heavy heart in this summer's transfer window.

The defender started 31 of Sporting's 38 La Liga matches last season, but could not prevent Los Rojiblancos from being relegated to the Segunda Division.

Barcelona have been strongly linked with a move for the 20-year-old ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, but Malaga are said to lead the Spanish interest as the centre-back prepares to leave the club that he joined at the age of 13.

"There are several options, it can be one or another. I'll make a decision today. Malaga are there, as are other clubs," Mere told reporters. "It's clear that Spain is a nice place to play, but so is going abroad and trying out another country. I'm nervous about it, but I have to make a decision.

"I've been thinking for 20 days and I haven't gone a day not thinking about it. My head is all over the place and I don't know what decision to make or what to do. The club received a few offers, but they were rejected and I respect that. That's why I say that I don't know the conditions on which I'll leave.

"I made this decision a few days ago. I'd rather not go through it. Gijon's where I'm comfortable. It's been very hard for me and you never know if you're going to get it right. I killed myself for Sporting's badge. It's my character, my way of working. And I know to whom I must be grateful. Sometimes you have to make these decisions, even if they're difficult. It's what it is."

Mere, who helped Spain Under-21s make the final of the Under-21 European Championships this summer, is understood to have a £13m release clause inserted into his Sporting contract.

Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Read Next:
Barcelona 'considering Jorge Mere move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jorge Mere, Football
Your Comments
More Sporting Gijon News
General view of the La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga on August 23, 2014
Jorge Mere admits tough Sporting Gijon decision
 Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Barcelona 'considering Jorge Mere move'
 General view of Sporting Gijon San Estadio El Molinon before the La Liga match between Sporting Gijon and Real Madrid at Estadio El Molinon on August 23, 2015
Sporting Gijon relegated from La Liga
Result: Real Madrid move six points clear at topLive Commentary: Gijon 2-3 Real Madrid - as it happenedChelsea 'watching Sporting defender'Result: Real Sociedad climb into La Liga top sixResult: Barcelona thump Sporting to top La Liga
Team News: Mascherano makes return to Barcelona XILive Commentary: Barcelona 6-1 Sporting - as it happenedOutgoing Gijon boss refuses multimillion payoutSporting Gijon coach Abelardo resignsSporting Gijon 'close to Tiote deal'
> Sporting Gijon Homepage
More Malaga News
General view of the La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga on August 23, 2014
Jorge Mere admits tough Sporting Gijon decision
 Panathinaikos Athens Charis Mavrias vies Malaga Ignacio Camacho during their UEFA Champions league playoffs second leg football match Panathinaikos vs Malaga at the Olympic stadium in Athens on August 28, 2012
Ignacio Camacho joins Wolfsburg from Malaga
 Baston Borja of Athletico runs with the ball during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and Athletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on August 1, 2009 in London, England.
Malaga keen to sign Swansea City forward Borja Baston on loan?
Sandro Ramirez 'completes Everton move'Lazio 'considering Ignacio Camacho move'Sandro 'to join Everton next week'Madrid not interested in Sandro RamirezMariano 'to leave Real Madrid for £13m'
Ochoa: 'I want to stay in La Liga'Everton complete Sandro signing?Swansea keen to recoup Borja Baston fee?Everton 'in talks with Sandro Ramirez'Spanish clubs to move for Calleri?
> Malaga Homepage



 