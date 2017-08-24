New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal's Joel Campbell 'not interested in loan move'

Joel Campbell scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Swansea City at the Emirates Stadium on March 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Arsenal attacker Joel Campbell reportedly informs the Gunners that he does not want to leave on another loan deal this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Arsenal attacker Joel Campbell has reportedly informed the Gunners that he does not want to leave on loan this summer.

The 25-year-old joined Arsenal from Saprissa in the summer of 2011, but he has only made 23 Premier League appearances for the London club over the last six years.

Lorient, Real Betis, Olympiacos, Villarreal and Sporting Lisbon have all had the Costa Rica international on loan in recent seasons, but he is now back at Arsenal as he bids to overcome a knee injury.

Campbell managed just three goals during a difficult loan spell at Sporting last term, although his agent Joaquim Batica claimed earlier this summer that the attacker's experience of top-level European football makes him an attractive proposition.

According to The Guardian, Arsenal are keen for Campbell to leave on another loan spell this season, but the Costa Rican has made it clear that he is reluctant to depart.

Arsenal, who will continue their 2017-18 Premier League season with a trip to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, currently have 28 senior players in their first-team squad, which is three more than the Premier League limit.

Shkodran Mustafi in action for Arsenal on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger plays down Mustafi reports
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Joel Campbell, Joaquim Batica, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Manchester United players celebrate their EFL Cup final success over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United host Burton Albion in EFL Cup
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'unlikely to sign new Arsenal contract'
 Shkodran Mustafi in action for Arsenal on September 10, 2016
Inter Milan make loan bid for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi?
Campbell 'not interested in loan move'Bruce "exploring" possible Snodgrass dealHull City sign Jon Toral from ArsenalWenger plays down Mustafi reportsArsene Wenger: Thomas Lemar deal "is dead"
Arsene Wenger desperate for Ox to commitWenger not ruling out Alexis Sanchez dealVideo: Santi Cazorla provides injury updateArsenal, Liverpool consider Vazquez move?Lucas Perez closer to Deportivo return?
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
 