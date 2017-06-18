New Transfer Talk header

Agent: 'Joel Campbell an attractive option'

The agent of Arsenal attacker Joel Campbell insists that his client has a lot to offer to potential suitors.
Campbell, 24, joined Arsenal from Saprissa in the summer of 2011, but he has only made 23 Premier League appearances for the Gunners over the last six years.

Lorient, Real Betis, Olympiacos, Villarreal and Sporting Lisbon have all had the Costa Rica international on loan in recent seasons, but as it stands, he will return to Arsenal for pre-season training next month.

Campbell managed just three goals during a difficult loan spell at Sporting last term, although his agent Joaquim Batica has claimed that the attacker's experience of top-level European football makes him an attractive proposition.

Batica told Lucarne Opposee: "At Olympiakos, Joel had important success and the club tried several times to buy him. He was the centrepiece of a club who are regularly champions and make the Champions League - where he scored against Manchester United and they were eliminated.

"Arsenal have lent him several times, but I emphasise that last year he played about 30 matches in all. At Sporting, I think that overall it has been a difficult season for the club and at the end of the season we saw less game time as a loan player. It is normal that the club favours the players that belong to it.

"I think that as a 24-year-old player who has played in the Champions League, played a quarter-final of the World Cup, took part in championships in Spain, France, England, Greece, Portugal, he has a very important background. He continues to work every day to accumulate a significant number of games each year."

Thirty of Campbell's 40 Arsenal appearances came during the 2015-16 campaign.

Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
