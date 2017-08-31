Leeds United announce that they have signed striker Pawel Cibicki from Malmo on a four-year contract.

The Championship outfit need to improve their forward line after allowing Chris Wood to leave for Burnley, and that has led to Cibicki being brought in for an undisclosed fee.

During his time at the Swedish outfit, Cibicki netted 12 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions, while the striker has represented Sweden at Under-23 level.

Cibicki - who can also play on the flanks - has penned a four-year contract at Elland Road, and will look to feature in Thomas Christiansen's squad for the game with Burton Albion on September 9.

Leeds - who currently sit in third place at the second tier of English football - have now made 15 signings during the current transfer window.