Fulham complete signing of Yohan Mollo on free transfer

Fulham announce the signing of winger Yohan Mollo on a two-year deal after finalising a free transfer.
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 18:11 UK

Fulham have announced the signing of winger Yohan Mollo on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old has arrived at Craven Cottage after leaving Zenit St Petersburg at the end of last season.

The Frenchman, who has played in Russia for the past year, has put pen to paper on a two-year contract at the Championship club.

"I am really happy and excited about the project," Mollo told fulhamfctv. "I have an opportunity to play in England and to play with a club with great history like Fulham with some great players. It's a big opportunity for me and I am looking forward to getting started."

Before moving to Russia, Mollo had spells at Monaco, Granada, Nancy and Saint-Etienne.

