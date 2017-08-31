Chelsea teen Malakai Mars returns to Barnet for an undisclosed fee.

Chelsea teenager Malakai Mars has secured a move to Barnet for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old has been part of the youth setup at Stamford Bridge since November 2014, but it is apparent that he does not envisage a route to the first team.

Mars is already familiar with Barnet having spent time at the club as a trainee, and now he will have an opportunity to officially play for the League Two outfit.

"I'm happy to be home. I've missed being here, it really is like a home to me," Mars told the club's official website. "Rossi has told me to remain humble and come here to work hard, nothing will ever be given to me.

"I have to go out there and bring some great stuff to the pitch. I'm a quick forward who likes to get in behind, take on my man and create chances for other people. "

Head coach Rossi Eames added: "It's a great coup to sign Malakai from Chelsea. I know the player well and am delighted to be working with him again.

"He will add to our attacking front line with goals and pace. He will also learn and develop with the Under 21s throughout the week."

During Mars's time at Chelsea, he was sent on loan to Derby County, but he failed to make an appearance.