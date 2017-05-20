Crowd generic

Barnet confirm promotion of Rossi Eames to role of manager

General view of the stadium prior to the pre season friendly match between Barnet and Ipswich Town at The Hive on July 20, 2013
League Two outfit Barnet announce the appointment of club stalwart Rossi Eames as the new first-team manager.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 18:54 UK

Barnet have announced the promotion of former youth team coach Rossi Eames to the role of first-team manager.

The 32-year-old has been with the club for seven years, having worked with the academy, youth team and development squads.

Eames took joint charge of the Bees in December when Martin Allen left to join Eastleigh, winning four of his 11 games alongside Henry Newman.

He then won two of the final four games of the season after Kevin Nugent was sacked as head coach in April.

Barnet chairman Tony Kleanthous told the official website: "We have thoroughly searched through all the available choices and both James and I concluded that the best candidate was the one on our doorstep.

"We support his playing style and our team responds positively to his philosophy. We want to build on the foundations we have created and think we can provide Rossi with the support he needs to strengthen his management credentials.

"For us, this was the bold choice and the right time to finally allow Rossi to take sole control of our football destiny."

Barnet finished 15th in League Two last season, 11 points above the relegation zone.

Barnet manager Martin Allen gives instructions during the Sky Bet League Two match between Barnet and Northampton Town at The Hive on August 18, 2015
