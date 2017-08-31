New Transfer Talk header

Middlesbrough bring in winger Marvin Johnson from Oxford United

A general view of The Riverside Stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leicester City at the Riverside Stadium on August 3, 2013
Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson seals a switch to Middlesbrough for a fee thought to be worth around £3m.
Championship promotion-chasers Middlesbrough have signed winger Marvin Johnson from Oxford United on a three-year deal.

The Smoggies are thought to have splashed out roughly £3m to sign the 26-year-old after seeing him net six times in 51 appearances last time out.

Johnson, previously linked with Leicester City, will wear the number 21 shirt at the Riverside Stadium for the 2017-18 season.

Birmingham-born Johnson has also spent time with Kidderminster Harriers and Motherwell, impressing for the latter to earn a £650,000 move to Oxford last summer.

Boro have brought in a number of new recruits during the transfer window, the most eye-catching of which saw Britt Assombalonga join from Nottingham Forest for £14m.

General view at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Premier League clash between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
