Chelsea are reportedly still hopeful of completing a deal for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater before the transfer window closes this evening.

The Blues have made the England international their primary transfer target on deadline day having missed out on striker Fernando Llorente to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Drinkwater handed in a transfer request yesterday in a bid to force a move to Stamford Bridge, although the Premier League champions are yet to meet Leicester's asking price.

The Foxes are holding out for a bid of £35m, but Chelsea are confident that they will be able to wrap up a deal for the 27-year-old.

Leicester, meanwhile, are lining up a move for Adrien Silva as a possible replacement for Drinkwater.