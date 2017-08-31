New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United fail in loan bid for Everton winger Kevin Mirallas?

Kevin Mirallas walks off the pitch after seeing red during the Premier League game between Everton and West Ham United on March 5, 2016
West Ham United reportedly fail in their attempts to sign Everton winger Kevin Mirallas on a season-long loan deal.
, Reporter
Everton have reportedly decided to reject a season-long loan bid from West Ham United for Kevin Mirallas.

The Belgian international has spent the last five seasons at Goodison Park, scoring 38 goals in 177 appearances in all competitions, but rumours over the wideman's future emerged at the weekend after he was dropped from the squad to face Chelsea by manager Ronald Koeman.

Koeman has claimed that a 'problem with attitude' was the reason behind his exclusion, and that has led to speculation over whether the Toffees will keep the attacker this season.

However, according to Sky Sports News, West Ham have been unsuccessful in an attempt to sign Mirallas on loan for the current campaign as boss Slaven Bilic remains in the hunt for a player who can feature on the flanks.

Olympiacos are also said to have failed in a similar approach for the 29-year-old, who is likely to be required to remain at Goodison Park as the Merseyside outfit look to make a bid to break into the top six of the Premier League standings as well as remain in the Europa League past Christmas.

Your Comments
