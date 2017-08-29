New Transfer Talk header

Everton 'to reject Olympiacos loan move for Kevin Mirallas'

Kevin Mirallas of Everton in action during the Duncan Ferguson Testimonial match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park on August 2, 2015
Everton reportedly intend to turn down Olympiacos's loan bid for Kevin Mirallas.
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 12:16 UK

Everton reportedly have no intention of allowing Kevin Mirallas to leave this summer.

The Belgian international, who signed a new three-year contract in May, is believed to have attracted interest from Greek outfit Olympiacos.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman questioned Mirallas's attitude when he dropped the winger from the team that suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

However, according to Het Laatste Nieuws, the Merseyside outfit will rebuff Olympiacos's attempts as they intend to keep hold of Mirallas.

The 29-year-old joined Everton from the Greek club in 2012.

Kevin Mirallas walks off the pitch after seeing red during the Premier League game between Everton and West Ham United on March 5, 2016
Koeman explains Kevin Mirallas absence
