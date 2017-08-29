Everton reportedly intend to turn down Olympiacos's loan bid for Kevin Mirallas.

Everton reportedly have no intention of allowing Kevin Mirallas to leave this summer.

The Belgian international, who signed a new three-year contract in May, is believed to have attracted interest from Greek outfit Olympiacos.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman questioned Mirallas's attitude when he dropped the winger from the team that suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

However, according to Het Laatste Nieuws, the Merseyside outfit will rebuff Olympiacos's attempts as they intend to keep hold of Mirallas.

The 29-year-old joined Everton from the Greek club in 2012.