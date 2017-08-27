Aug 27, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Attendance: 41,382
Chelsea
2-0
Everton
Fabregas (27'), Morata (40')
Moses (76'), Azpilicueta (88')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Gueye (9'), Rooney (71')

Ronald Koeman explains Kevin Mirallas absence

Kevin Mirallas walks off the pitch after seeing red during the Premier League game between Everton and West Ham United on March 5, 2016
© Getty Images
Everton boss Ronald Koeman reveals that an 'attitude problem' saw Kevin Mirallas dropped from the squad to face Chelsea at the weekend.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has revealed that Kevin Mirallas was dropped for Sunday's Premier League clash against Chelsea due to a problem with "his attitude".

The 29-year-old was surprisingly left out of the Everton squad that visited Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

Olympiacos have been credited with an interest in the Belgian international ahead of the close of the transfer window, and Koeman has hinted that the attacker could be allowed to depart before the end of the month.

"He was out because he is struggling to deal with moments in the season and was disappointed," Koeman told reporters.

"Everybody can be disappointed. But I expect from everybody to be part of the team. If somebody is showing that he is disappointed and his attitude is not the same then I have to make decision."

Mirallas has scored 38 times in 177 appearances for Everton since joining the club from Olympiacos in 2012.

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
 Chelsea boss Antonio Conte 'pleased' with win over Everton
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte 'pleased' with win over Everton
 Everton boss Ronald Koeman: 'We need two more players'
Everton boss Ronald Koeman: 'We need two more players'
