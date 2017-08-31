New Transfer Talk header

Maikel Kieftenbeld joins Derby County

Maikel Kieftenbeld of Birmingham City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers at St Andrews on October 17, 2015 in Birmingham, England.
Maikel Kieftenbeld leaves Birmingham City for Derby County.
Derby County have signed midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld from Birmingham City on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old is reunited with former Blues boss Gary Rowett after a two-year stint at St Andrew's, which saw him notch up 84 Championship appearances and score three goals.

The Dutchman is currently on a break back in his homeland but is expected at Pride Park at the start of next week to meet up with his new teammates.

Kieftenbeld began his career at Go Ahead Eagles then spent five years with Groningen before being snapped up by Rowett in an estimated £200,000 deal in July 2015.

The midfielder becomes Derby's fifth signing of the summer window, following on from Curtis Davies, Andre Wisdom, Tom Huddlestone and Tom Lawrence.

