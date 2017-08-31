New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Borussia Dortmund 'agree Jadon Sancho deal'

Borussia Dortmund reportedly near a move for Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho on transfer deadline day.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly nearing a move for Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho.

The 17-year-old had been tipped to travel on City's pre-season tour of North America, but it is understood that his refusal to sign a new contract saw him left out of Pep Guardiola's squad.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all been credited with an interest in the teenager, but according to Sky Sports News, he is heading for Dortmund on loan, with the German outfit having the chance to make the deal permanent next summer.

England youth international Sancho, who has previously trained with City's first team, joined the Citizens from Watford in March 2015 for a fee that could eventually reach £500,000.

The teenager was named the Player of the Tournament at the Under-17 European Championships in Croatia in May.

Alexis Sanchez looking unhappy during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Read Next:
Man City 'make second Sanchez bid'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jadon Sancho, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Alexis Sanchez 'offered to Manchester United'
 Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal reject £50m Manchester City bid for Alexis Sanchez
 Sports Mole logo
Borussia Dortmund 'agree Jadon Sancho deal'
Man City 'make second Sanchez bid'Man City, Swansea 'agree Bony fee'City allow Denayer to join GalatasarayPalace make approach for Mangala?Stoke 'revive Fabian Delph interest'
Sterling 'staying at Manchester City'Jonny Evans 'to snub Arsenal move'De Bruyne: 'Sanchez would be good addition'Arsenal players 'want Sanchez exit'Man City 'planning improved Sanchez bid'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Sports Mole logo
Borussia Dortmund 'agree Jadon Sancho deal'
 A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou on November 1, 2014
Marc Bartra: Ousmane Dembele a "great signing" for Barcelona
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at Camp Nou on March 12, 2014
Ousmane Dembele joins Barcelona for club-record fee
Dortmund sign Ukraine winger YarmolenkoDortmund 'eyeing bid for Mesut Ozil'Barcelona agree deal to sign DembeleDortmund: 'Dembele deal on its way'Dortmund deny reports of Dembele sale?
Spurs drawn with Madrid, DortmundDortmund, Barca 'agree £110m Dembele deal'Report: Barca turn to Chelsea ace WillianDortmund will not negotiate Dembele priceGotze 'looking good' for return
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



Tables
 