Borussia Dortmund are reportedly nearing a move for Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho.

The 17-year-old had been tipped to travel on City's pre-season tour of North America, but it is understood that his refusal to sign a new contract saw him left out of Pep Guardiola's squad.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all been credited with an interest in the teenager, but according to Sky Sports News, he is heading for Dortmund on loan, with the German outfit having the chance to make the deal permanent next summer.

England youth international Sancho, who has previously trained with City's first team, joined the Citizens from Watford in March 2015 for a fee that could eventually reach £500,000.

The teenager was named the Player of the Tournament at the Under-17 European Championships in Croatia in May.