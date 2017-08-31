New Transfer Talk header

Sunderland complete Marc Wilson signing

Sunderland complete the signing of defender Marc Wilson from Bournemouth on a permanent deal.
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 23:28 UK

Sunderland have completed the signing of defender Marc Wilson from Bournemouth on a permanent deal.


The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with West Bromwich Albion, who were keen to re-sign him this term, but the Black Cats have now secured his signature on a deal running until the end of this season.

The Ireland international began his career at Portsmouth in the top flight and had loan spells with Bournemouth, Yeovil Town and Luton Town in League One before moving to Stoke City in 2010.

During a six-year stint with the Potters, Wilson made 178 appearances in all competitions before rejoining the Cherries at the start of last season.

Wilson becomes Sunderland's eighth senior signing of the summer window.

