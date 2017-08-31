Sevilla have confirmed the loan signing of Galatasaray defender Lionel Carole.
The 26-year-old, who has become Sevilla's eighth signing of this summer's transfer window, joined Galatasaray from Troyes in the summer of 2015, and has made 66 first-team appearances for the Turkish giants.
Carole is also a former France Under-21 international having represented his country on three occasions in 2011.
¡Bienvenido al #SevillaFC! #BienvenidoCarole pic.twitter.com/sq69SUFzxZ— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) August 31, 2017
Sevilla will have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the current season.