Sevilla have confirmed the loan signing of Galatasaray defender Lionel Carole.

The 26-year-old, who has become Sevilla's eighth signing of this summer's transfer window, joined Galatasaray from Troyes in the summer of 2015, and has made 66 first-team appearances for the Turkish giants.

Carole is also a former France Under-21 international having represented his country on three occasions in 2011.

Sevilla will have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the current season.