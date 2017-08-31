New Transfer Talk header

Sevilla sign Galatasaray defender Lionel Carole on loan

Sevilla confirm the loan signing of Galatasaray defender Lionel Carole, with the deal including the option to buy at the end of the season.
Sevilla have confirmed the loan signing of Galatasaray defender Lionel Carole.

The 26-year-old, who has become Sevilla's eighth signing of this summer's transfer window, joined Galatasaray from Troyes in the summer of 2015, and has made 66 first-team appearances for the Turkish giants.

Carole is also a former France Under-21 international having represented his country on three occasions in 2011.

Sevilla will have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the current season.

