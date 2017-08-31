Liverpool reportedly accept a £26m bid from Crystal Palace for defender Mamadou Sakho.

Liverpool and Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed on a £26m fee for the transfer of Mamadou Sakho.

The Merseyside outfit have been open to offloading the centre-back this summer after he fell out of favour at Anfield.

The Frenchman was sent home from the club's pre-season tour in 2016 after breaching disciplinary rules, and the 27-year-old has since failed to get back in Jurgen Klopp's good books.

Sakho spent the second half of last season on loan at Selhurst Park, and helped the Eagles retain their top-flight status after a relegation scare.

It was widely reported that Liverpool wanted £30m for the defender, but according to The Guardian, a £26m fee has been accepted.

Sakho is now free to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical at Palace before this evening's 11pm deadline.