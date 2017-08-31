Burnley 'fail with late Majeed Waris bid'

Burnley miss out on a late deal for Majeed Waris due to Lorient's unhappiness with the structure of the Premier League club's offer, according to a report.

The 25-year-old, who scored nine times in 33 appearances for Lorient during the 2016-17 campaign, had been widely tipped to leave Le FCL before the end of the transfer window.

It is understood that Burnley made a £9.2m bid for the reported West Ham United target in the final hours of the window, but according to Ouest-France, Lorient rejected the offer as they were not satisfied with the details of the instalments.

The report adds that Nantes were also interested in Waris, but the Ligue 1 club fell short of Lorient's asking price.

Burnley confirmed the signing of 27-year-old forward Nahki Wells from Huddersfield Town little before 3pm on transfer deadline day.