Everton are reportedly interested in signing Fulham teenager Dennis Adeniran.

The midfielder has been part of the Cottagers' academy since 2011 before he made his senior debut last season.

Since making his first appearance in the EFL Cup, Adeniran went on to make a further four appearances in the first team.

According to West London Sport, Adeniran has attracted the interest of Everton, who have recruited eight new signings so far in this window.

The midfielder has represented England at Under-17 and Under-19 level.