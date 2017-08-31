New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea make late move for Torino defender Davide Zappacosta?

Italy's Davide Zappacosta in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea are close to signing Davide Zappacosta from Torino on a four-year deal as he is jetting in to undergo a medical, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 15:21 UK

Chelsea have reportedly tabled a late bid for Torino full-back Davide Zappacosta and are confident of finalising a £21m deal before the 11pm deadline.

The Blues have been on the hunt for a new wide defensive player and, after missing out on a number of targets, are now intent on tying down the Italy international.

Zappacosta is currently flying to London to undergo a medical and, according to the Daily Mail, a four-year contract worth £45,000 a week is waiting to be signed should all go to plan.

Capped four times at international level, Zappacosta has caught the eye during his two years at Torino where he was brought in to replace Manchester United-bound Matteo Darmian.

Versatile former Arsenal ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Danilo have both rejected Chelsea's advances so far this summer, while striking targets Romelu Lukaku and Fernando Llorente are also said to have turned the champions down.

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Everton enter race for Michy Batshuayi?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Davide Zappacosta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danilo, Romelu Lukaku, Fernando Llorente, Matteo Darmian, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa to join Las Palmas on loan?
 Italy's Davide Zappacosta in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Chelsea make late move for Torino defender Davide Zappacosta?
Man United 'make last-ditch Willian bid'Spurs remain hopeful over Ross Barkley?Spurs leading race to sign Llorente?Everton enter race for Michy Batshuayi?Wilkins warns Drinkwater off Chelsea
Hazard "happy" to be back in the foldChelsea 'considering Rafinha bid'Liverpool 'agree £40m deal for Ox'Everton 'want £35m for Ross Barkley'Atletico president "optimistic" over Costa
> Chelsea Homepage
More Torino News
Italy's Davide Zappacosta in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Chelsea make late move for Torino defender Davide Zappacosta?
 A general view of Birmingham City's St Andrews stadium on February 25, 2012
Birmingham City 'end Afriyie Acquah pursuit'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
AS Monaco want Andrea Belotti as Kylian Mbappe replacement?
Torino sign Juve's Rincon on loanBrum 'make £7m bid for Torino midfielder'Spurs consider bid to sign Simeone?Torino want £53m, three players for Belotti?Belotti prefers Milan switch over PL move?
Belotti left out of Torino kit promoMilan interested in Morata, AubameyangZola: 'Belotti is perfect for Chelsea'Report: Chelsea told to pay £90m for BelottiReport: Chelsea turn to Morata, Belotti
> Torino Homepage



Tables
 