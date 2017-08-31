Chelsea are close to signing Davide Zappacosta from Torino on a four-year deal as he is jetting in to undergo a medical, according to a report.

Chelsea have reportedly tabled a late bid for Torino full-back Davide Zappacosta and are confident of finalising a £21m deal before the 11pm deadline.

The Blues have been on the hunt for a new wide defensive player and, after missing out on a number of targets, are now intent on tying down the Italy international.

Zappacosta is currently flying to London to undergo a medical and, according to the Daily Mail, a four-year contract worth £45,000 a week is waiting to be signed should all go to plan.

Capped four times at international level, Zappacosta has caught the eye during his two years at Torino where he was brought in to replace Manchester United-bound Matteo Darmian.

Versatile former Arsenal ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Danilo have both rejected Chelsea's advances so far this summer, while striking targets Romelu Lukaku and Fernando Llorente are also said to have turned the champions down.

