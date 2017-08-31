Liverpool striker Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on loan for the 2017-18 season after being restricted to just one cameo appearance so far this campaign.

Divock Origi has been sent on loan to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for the 2017-18 season after falling down the Liverpool pecking order.

The Belgium international has made just one appearance for the Reds so far this season, coming on for the final nine minutes of the 3-3 draw with Watford on the opening weekend.

A number of clubs are thought to have shown an interest in loaning Origi, including Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille, while the player's father suggested this week that Tottenham Hotspur were also in the hunt.

Wolfsburg have managed to get a deal over the line, however, taking the 22-year-old for the remaining eight months of the season.

Origi officially joined Liverpool from Lille in 2015, scoring 21 goals in 77 appearances since then.