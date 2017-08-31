New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool striker Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on loan

Divock Origi celebrates scoring with Adam Lallana during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Liverpool striker Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on loan for the 2017-18 season after being restricted to just one cameo appearance so far this campaign.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 15:10 UK

Divock Origi has been sent on loan to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for the 2017-18 season after falling down the Liverpool pecking order.

The Belgium international has made just one appearance for the Reds so far this season, coming on for the final nine minutes of the 3-3 draw with Watford on the opening weekend.

A number of clubs are thought to have shown an interest in loaning Origi, including Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille, while the player's father suggested this week that Tottenham Hotspur were also in the hunt.

Wolfsburg have managed to get a deal over the line, however, taking the 22-year-old for the remaining eight months of the season.

Origi officially joined Liverpool from Lille in 2015, scoring 21 goals in 77 appearances since then.

Divock Origi celebrates scoring with Adam Lallana during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Read Next:
Wolfsburg 'favourites for Origi'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Divock Origi, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Liverpool 'agree £148m Philippe Coutinho deal with Barcelona'
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Jordan Henderson pleased with Naby Keita signing
Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on loanFergie sympathises with Reds over CoutinhoOx opens up on "tough" Arsenal decisionJuve chief: 'Can still being monitored'Van Dijk 'leaves Saints training ground'
Klopp reveals Oxlade-Chamberlain admirationLiverpool complete Oxlade-Chamberlain dealTite: 'Coutinho affected by transfer talk'Liverpool 'persist with £74m Lemar deal'Wolfsburg 'favourites for Origi'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Divock Origi celebrates scoring with Adam Lallana during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Liverpool striker Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on loan
 Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Fernando Llorente 'having medical at Tottenham Hotspur'
 Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
Tottenham Hotspur announce signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier
Spurs remain hopeful over Ross Barkley?Spurs leading race to sign Llorente?Kane: 'I trust Levy with transfer business'Spurs, West Ham 'in Andre Gomes battle'Tottenham announce signing of Foyth
Everton 'want £35m for Ross Barkley'Serge Aurier 'granted work permit'Spurs' Aurier move 'held up by work permit'Everton reject Chelsea bid for BarkleyFather: 'Origi could join Tottenham'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Wolfsburg News
Divock Origi celebrates scoring with Adam Lallana during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Liverpool striker Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on loan
 Divock Origi celebrates scoring with Adam Lallana during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Wolfsburg 'favourites to sign Divock Origi on loan'
 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Wolfsburg eyeing Anthony Martial loan deal?
West Brom, Stoke keen on Guilavogui?Camacho joins Wolfsburg from MalagaWolfsburg sign Arsenal youngster HindsAnton Donkor returns to Everton on loanMonaco seal deals for Gaspar, Benaglio
Brooks 'becomes most expensive American'Agent: 'Rodriguez closing in on Milan move'Result: Wolfsburg retain Bundesliga statusResult: Bayern Munich wrap up title in styleEverton keen to re-sign forward on loan?
> Wolfsburg Homepage



Tables
 