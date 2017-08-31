New Transfer Talk header

Everton are reportedly closing in on the £10m signing of Hajduk Split teenager Nikola Vlasic.
Thursday, August 31, 2017

Everton are reportedly closing in on the signing of Hajduk Split teenager Nikola Vlasic.

The 19-year-old is believed to have caught the attention of Toffees manager Ronald Koeman during the recent Europa League tie between the two clubs.

According to BBC Sport, the Merseyside outfit are expected to secure the youngster's signature for £10m before the transfer deadline at 11pm this evening.

Croatia Under-21s gave Vlasic permission to hold talks with Everton, who have spent close to £150m on new players so far this summer.

Koeman recently made it clear that he wants to buy a striker and left-sided player before the end of the window.

