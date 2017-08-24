Aug 24, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stadion Poljud
Hajduk Split
1-1
Everton
Radosevic (43')
Radosevic (74')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Sigurdsson (46')
Besic (72')

Result: Gylfi Sigurdsson stunner seals Everton's progress in Europa League

A 50-yard strike from Gylfi Sigurdsson earns Everton a 1-1 draw with Hajduk Split, a result which earns the Toffees a place in the group stages of the Europa League.
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 21:51 UK

Everton have sealed their place in the group stages of the Europa League with a 1-1 draw with Hajduk Split in Croatia.

A 30-yard screamer from Josip Radosevic halved the 2-0 deficit from the first leg but 16 seconds into the second half, Gylfi Sigurdsson netted an outrageous 50-yard volley which found the bottom corner of the net to seal a 3-1 aggregate triumph for the Toffees.

As early as the fifth minute, Everton were fortunate not to concede a penalty as Jordan Pickford fouled Ante Erceg inside the area but the assistant wrongly adjudged that the forward had been in an offside position.

Chances were few and far between during the opening quarter-of-an-hour, but Erceg was at the centre of many of Hajduk's attacks, with the forward driving a low effort wide of the far post from an acute angle.

However, Everton were always a threat going forward and Wayne Rooney should have done much better when meeting a Cuco Martina cross, but the retired England frontman miscued a header well wide of the far post.

Soon afterwards, Gylfi Sigurdsson drilled a volley just off target from inside the penalty area and it appeared that Everton were beginning to get on top.

The remainder of the first half belonged to Hajduk, though, and although Pickford made an excellent save to stop a half-volley from Erceg finding the corner, the goalkeeper was powerless to prevent the home team from taking the lead just before the break.

There appeared little danger when Josip Radosevic picked up the ball from 30 yards out, but the midfielder's powerful, swerving strike left Pickford with no chance as it flew into the net.

When the game restarted, all of the momentum was with Hajduk but that disappeared within 16 seconds as Sigurdsson announced himself in an Everton shirt in the most outrageous fashion imaginable.

After the ball fell invitingly for him just inside Hajduk's half, the Icelandic playmaker fired an audacious volley from all of 50 yards over the head of Dante Stipica and into the corner.

It was a stunning strike which effectively sealed Everton's progress through to the group stages, but Hajduk remained intent on trying to remain in the tie with Radosevic directing another long-range effort marginally wide of the post.

In the 64th minute, Hajduk were gifted the chance to regain their lead on the night when Ashley Williams fouled Erceg inside the penalty area but Said Ahmed Said put his spot kick too close to Pickford, who guessed correctly with a dive to his right.

Pickford's intervention proved decisive because Everton continued to waste opportunities at the other end, with both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Rooney wasting one-on-one opportunities by placing their efforts within saving range for Stipica.

Everton failed to claim victory on the night, but Ronald Koeman will be perfectly content with having overcome a tricky tie to earn a minimum of six more fixtures in a competition which the Dutchman will feel that the Premier League side can win this season.

A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
