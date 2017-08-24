Ronald Koeman happy with Wayne Rooney's international retirement call

Ronald Koeman chats to Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Everton boss Ronald Koeman welcomes the call made by Wayne Rooney to end his international career, but says that he had no say in the decision.
Ronald Koeman has insisted that he did not talk Wayne Rooney into bringing an end to his international career with England, but is happy with the decision made by the Everton striker.

The 31-year-old announced his decision to quit Three Lions duty on Wednesday afternoon, bringing an end to a 13-year spell that saw him make a record 119 appearances for an outfield player.

There had been suggestions that Koeman persuaded Rooney to call it a day due to a potentially gruelling schedule for the Toffees, but the Dutchman claims that the surprise announcement was purely the player's doing.

"He's in really good fitness and it's always up to the player what is best to do," he told reporters. "I would have respected it if he had made a different decision. I think it is a good decision for him and a good decision for Everton.

"Wayne spoke to me about this. He had a talk with the national coach and he made his decision. He thinks it's the best for Everton. There's always the decision by the player and of course I respect that.

"I don't give him advice. I'm not the right person in his decision. Of course, if we reach the group stage of the Europa League and international duty - that's really a tough programme."

Everton face Hajduk Split in the second leg of their Europa League playoff tie this evening, protecting a 2-0 lead from last week.

Wayne Rooney has a word with Paul Pogba during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Pogba: "Rooney will always be a legend"
