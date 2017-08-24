New Transfer Talk header

Everton 'rival Newcastle United for midfielder Dennis Praet'

Anderlecht's Dennis Praet at a press conference in October 2015
A report claims that Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet, previously linked with a switch to Newcastle United, is now also wanted by Everton.
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 12:16 UK

Everton have reportedly joined Newcastle United in the race to sign Dennis Praet from Sampdoria, as Ronald Koeman aims to further bolster his squad.

The Magpies are said to have been negotiating a deal for the 23-year-old, who is valued at around £18.5m by the Italian club.

According to The Times, however, Everton are ready to hijack United's bid in what could be their final piece of transfer activity of a busy summer.

Praet only joined Sampdoria from Anderlecht last year, making 32 Serie A appearances in 2016-17 and also playing 84 minutes of last week's season opener against Benevento.

Everton have already brought in a couple of midfielders since the end of last season, most recently landing Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea City for a club-record fee.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
