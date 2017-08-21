New Transfer Talk header

Everton manager Ronald Koeman not done spending in transfer window

Everton manager Ronald Koeman insists that he wants to sign more players before the transfer window closes next week.
Everton manager Ronald Koeman has insisted that he has not finished recruiting new players just yet.

The Toffees have brought in eight new faces so far this summer, the most recent being Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, who joined last week for a reported £45m fee.

Despite spending well over £100m, Koeman is not entirely satisfied with his squad, and after witnessing his team draw 1-1 with Manchester City on Monday night, the Dutchman is eyeing more arrivals.

When asked by Sky Sports News where he wants to strengthen, Koeman said: "A left footed central defender, back-up for Leighton Baines and also a striker.

"Even with the talent of Dominic Calvert-Lewin - if we want to make the next step we need a striker as well."

Everton have picked up four points from their first two matches this season.

England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
