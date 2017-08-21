Everton striker Wayne Rooney suggests that he has a chance of returning to Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has suggested that the door has not been completely closed on a possible return to the England national side.

The 31-year-old, who rejoined his boyhood club from Manchester United earlier in the summer, has not represented his country since November last year.

Rooney's lacklustre form at Old Trafford put him out of contention for England boss Gareth Southgate, but after moving back to Goodison Park, the forward has found his shooting boots.

The ex-United player has scored in both Premier League outings this season, the most recent of which came in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City, which marked his 200th top-flight goal.

Ahead of Southgate's announcement on Thursday, Rooney was asked by Sky Sports News about whether he could be included in the next squad.

The forward responded: "We'll see. I'm just focused on Everton. I'll speak to Gareth Southgate over next few days, we'll have a conversation and see what happens."

Everton will turn attention to their Europa League qualifier on Thursday when they face Hajduk Split for the second leg.