Wayne Rooney's 200th Premier League goal looked to be securing a famous three points for Everton, but Man City, who had Kyle Walker sent off late in the first period, secured a share of the spoils late on.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola made one change to his team from the opening weekend of the new season, with Leroy Sane taking the place of Danilo, but there were home debuts for Walker and Ederson.

As for Everton, head coach Ronald Koeman made two changes to his starting XI from the Stoke City match as Tom Davies and Mason Holgate replaced Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez, but recent arrival Gylfi Sigurdsson was only on the bench as Dominic Calvert-Lewin retained his spot in the team.

It was Otamendi that had the game's first shot on target inside two minutes, but Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a comfortable save, before Calvert-Lewin sent a low effort wide of the Man City post two minutes later.

Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero both had sighters for the home side inside the first 10 minutes, but the former saw his free kick deflected into the arms of Pickford, before the latter missed the far post with a curling effort from a wide position.

Gabriel Jesus was next to try his luck for the hosts in the 12th minute, but the Brazilian missed the crossbar with a long-range strike as Everton continued to resist the early pressure.

Smart work from Calvert-Lewin then released Davies in a central position just outside the Man City box, although the midfielder's effort was always moving wide of Ederson's post.

Man City had two more chances in the 26th minute after a good spell for Everton, who were having joy through the pace of Calvert-Lewin, but Pickford did well to keep out a powerful strike from Otamendi, before Phil Jagielka headed a chipped Aguero effort over the crossbar from close range.

Aguero had another opportunity 15 minutes before the break after De Bruyne found the Argentine inside the Everton box, but Jagielka somehow made the challenge despite falling in instalments, before David Silva hit the post from a wide angle moments later.

It was Everton that made the breakthrough in the 35th minute, however, when Rooney fired the ball through the legs of Man City goalkeeper Ederson after a brilliant pass from Calvert-Lewin. It was the 31-year-old's 200th goal in the Premier League, and his second in successive league matches for the Toffees.

It went from bad to worse for Man City in the latter stages of the first period when Walker picked up a second yellow card - just two minutes after his first booking - following a collision with Calvert-Lewin, who went down under a barge from the England international.

Sterling came off the Man City bench for Jesus at the interval, which meant a reshuffle for the hosts as Aguero took up a lone forward position with support from Silva and De Bruyne.

Guardiola's side continued to struggle in the final third, however, as Everton crowded the area directly in front of their own penalty box, with Morgan Schneiderlin and Idrissa Gueye protecting the away side's defence.

Klaassen and Sigurdsson both came off the Everton bench just past the hour, and Ashley Williams was one of those replaced as the visitors changed to a back four. Man City's formation also changed in the period that followed as Guardiola introduced Danilo for John Stones.

Bernardo Silva then came off the home side's bench in the 69th minute as the ineffective Sane was replaced, and the summer signing from AS Monaco bundled one wide of the post two minutes after entering as Man City continued to search for a leveller.

Sterling then sent one over Pickford's crossbar in the 72nd minute, before the former Liverpool attacker missed an even better chance three minutes later as Man City's frustrations continued.

Pickford made a stunning save to keep out a low Danilo effort 13 minutes from time, but Man City were level in the 82nd minute when Sterling found the bottom corner with a super volley after a weak header from Everton full-back Holgate.

Everton also went down to 10 men in the 88th minute when Schneiderlin picked up a second yellow card for a robust challenge on Aguero, but the visitors held on in the four additional minutes to secure a point at the Etihad Stadium.

Next up for Man City is a trip to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, while Everton will look to book their spot in the group stages of the Europa League when they visit Hajduk Split on Thursday night, before travelling to Chelsea in the league on Sunday.