Everton forward Wayne Rooney becomes just the second player to score 200 Premier League goals following his strike against Manchester City.

Wayne Rooney has achieved another milestone by scoring his 200th Premier League goal.

The 31-year-old Everton striker reached the feat at the home of Manchester City when he netted in the first half of the league contest on Monday evening.

The England international has become only the second footballer to rack up that many goals in England's top flight, joining Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer.

The retired player, who now works as a BBC pundit, found the back of the net 260 times in 441 matches, while Rooney has reached the 200-mark in 462 league outings.

Shearer was quick to tweet his congratulations to the Everton striker, writing: "It's been lonely in this @premierleague 200 club. Welcome and congratulations @WayneRooney."

The forward has now scored in both domestic fixtures this season since returning to his boyhood club Everton from Manchester United earlier this summer.

Rooney won 12 trophies during his 13-year spell at Old Trafford.