Aug 21, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Attendance: 49,108
Man CityManchester City
1-1
Everton
Sterling (82')
Walker (42'), Kompany (78')
Walker (44')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Rooney (35')
Schneiderlin (7'), Davies (24'), Rooney (84')
Schneiderlin (88')

Wayne Rooney becomes second player to score 200 Premier League goals

Ronald Koeman chats to Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
© Offside
Everton forward Wayne Rooney becomes just the second player to score 200 Premier League goals following his strike against Manchester City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 at 23:00 UK

Wayne Rooney has achieved another milestone by scoring his 200th Premier League goal.

The 31-year-old Everton striker reached the feat at the home of Manchester City when he netted in the first half of the league contest on Monday evening.

The England international has become only the second footballer to rack up that many goals in England's top flight, joining Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer.

The retired player, who now works as a BBC pundit, found the back of the net 260 times in 441 matches, while Rooney has reached the 200-mark in 462 league outings.

Shearer was quick to tweet his congratulations to the Everton striker, writing: "It's been lonely in this @premierleague 200 club. Welcome and congratulations @WayneRooney."

The forward has now scored in both domestic fixtures this season since returning to his boyhood club Everton from Manchester United earlier this summer.

Rooney won 12 trophies during his 13-year spell at Old Trafford.

England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Read Next:
Chalobah, Rooney to earn England call-ups?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Everton manager Ronald Koeman not done spending in transfer window
 England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Everton striker Wayne Rooney coy over return to England side
 Wayne Rooney celebrates next to City captain Vincent Kompany during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Result: Raheem Sterling rescues a point for Manchester City
Neville questions Walker's sending-offRooney scores 200th Premier League goalMourinho 'goes incognito' at EtihadMan City, Everton to pay tribute to terror victimsTeam News: Sigurdsson named on Everton bench
Live Commentary: Man City 1-1 Everton - as it happenedEverton 'consider Bobby Reid move'Jordan Pickford aiming for top-four finishKoeman: 'We know how to unlock City defence'Chalobah, Rooney to earn England call-ups?
> Everton Homepage



Tables
 