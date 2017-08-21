Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Everton from the Etihad Stadium.
Man City opened their 2017-18 Premier League season with a 2-0 victory at newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.
Everton, meanwhile, began with a 1-0 win over Stoke City at Goodison Park.
The most recent meeting between the two teams came at Goodison in January, with Everton recording a 4-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's side.
Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates of the action.
© Offside
MAN CITY: Ederson; Kompany, Stones, Otamendi; Walker, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane; Aguero, Jesus
EVERTON: Pickford; Keane, Williams, Jagielka; Holgate, Davies, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Baines; Calvert-Lewin, Rooney
© SilverHub
© Offside
© Offside
© Offside
© Getty Images