The most recent meeting between the two teams came at Goodison in January, with Everton recording a 4-0 victory over Pep Guardiola 's side.

7.01pm Sports Mole's live Premier League coverage continues from the Etihad Stadium, and it is a real cracker as Evening all!'s live Premier League coverage continues from the Etihad Stadium, and it is a real cracker as Manchester City welcome Ronald Koeman's new-look Everton. Both of these teams started the new season with wins last weekend, and it promises to be a fascinating battle in Manchester. Stay tuned for minute-by-minute updates of this Premier League fixture!

7.04pm Man City are unbeaten in their last six Premier League home games against Everton, with the Toffees not enjoying success in this stadium since December 2010, when Leighton Baines and Tim Cahill scored in a 2-1 Everton win. That said, Ronald Koeman's side recorded a 4-0 victory when the pair last met at Goodison Park in January. Will there be a repeat of that tonight? That would be a turn-up.

7.07pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Etihad. Does Wayne Rooney start for Everton? Are there any changes for Man City? Let's have a look... © Offside

7.10pm TEAMS! MAN CITY: Ederson; Kompany, Stones, Otamendi; Walker, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane; Aguero, Jesus EVERTON: Pickford; Keane, Williams, Jagielka; Holgate, Davies, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Baines; Calvert-Lewin, Rooney

7.13pm It will not come as much of a surprise to learn that Man City boss Guardiola has named an unchanged lineup from the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign. It is once again a 3-5-2 formation for the Citizens, while there are home debuts for Ederson, Kyle Walker and Danilo. Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling , Bernardo Silva and Yaya Toure are on the bench once again.

7.19pm CORRECTION! It is Sane for Danilo. One change for Man City. There was more confusion than there needed to be. However, all cleared up now. Sane starts for the Citizens!

7.22pm As for Everton, head coach Ronald Koeman has made two changes to his starting XI from the Stoke City match as Tom Davies and Mason Holgate replace Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez. Wayne Rooney starts for the visitors on his return to Manchester, but new signing Gylfi Sigurdsson is only on the bench. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 20, keeps his position in the Everton team tonight.

7.25pm So there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just about 35 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Manchester. I shall speak about Everton and their start to the season a little bit later, but let's open with Man City, who began their 2017-18 Premier League campaign with a 2-0 victory at newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. © Offside

7.28pm Man City found Brighton a tough nut to crack, but Sergio Aguero opened the scoring in the 70th minute, before an own goal from Lewis Dunk effectively sealed the points. The likes of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling , Bernardo Silva and Yaya Toure were all left on the bench last week, which is an indication of the strength in depth available to Guardiola this season. Man City's squad is quite frightening.

7.32pm Man City finished third in the Premier League last term – just three points ahead of fifth-place Arsenal, and 15 points behind the champions Chelsea. Many see the Citizens as the favourites to win the title this season, but bitter rivals Manchester United will surely have something to say about that after starting their season with impressive back-to-back 4-0 victories.

7.35pm Guardiola's side have lost just one of their last 22 Premier League home matches, winning 13 times in the process. They only scored 37 goals at the Etihad last season, however, which was 18 fewer than Chelsea managed at Stamford Bridge. Man City have never lost their opening home game in a Premier League season though, and have won their first home match in each of the last 10 campaigns. © Offside

7.38pm In terms of what is ahead for Man City, Guardiola's side will travel to Bournemouth this weekend, before welcoming Liverpool in their first match after the international break. Next month will also see the start of the Champions League group stages, and there is no question that the club's owners will be looking to make a serious impression in that competition this season.

7.42pm As for Everton, the Toffees actually began their 2017-18 campaign at the end of July. A 2-0 aggregate victory over Ruzomberok saw Koeman's side advance in the Europa League, and they are on the brink of booking their spot in the group stages of that competition after recording a 2-0 victory win over Hajduk Split in the first leg of their playoff match on Thursday night. © Offside

7.45pm That 2-0 success over Hajduk Split followed a 1-0 win over Stoke on the opening weekend of the new Premier League campaign. It was Wayne Rooney that scored on the stroke of the interval to hand Everton all three points, and the former Manchester United captain will be desperate to register again tonight. The atmosphere is building with just 15 minutes until kickoff at the Etihad.

7.48pm Worryingly, Everton did not win away in the Premier League to a top-six side last season. They actually lost four of their final eight away games last term, meanwhile, and are winless during that run. In fact, Everton have not won away in the league since beating Crystal Palace in January, which is a worrying statistic for the away side's supporters entering tonight's match.

7.52pm Should Rooney score tonight, he would become just the second player after Alan Shearer to reach 200 Premier League goals. The 31-year-old is one of three summer signings to start for Everton tonight, with the funds from Romelu Lukaku's sale to Man United being used to help build a strong squad. © Getty Images

7.55pm In terms of what is ahead for Everton, the Toffees will look to book their spot in the group stages of the Europa League when they travel to Hajduk Split on Thursday. They will then visit Chelsea, host Tottenham Hotspur and travel to Man United in what is an incredibly tough run in the Premier League.

7.58pm Here we go then. Both sets of players have joined us on the pitch for the first period. This should be a cracking game at the Etihad Stadium. Can Man City make it two wins from two at the start of the new season, or will Everton put down a marker of their own? Stay tuned for live updates!

0 min KICKOFF! Man City kick things off at the Etihad...

2 min ... here we go then. You just get the feeling that the first goal tonight - if there indeed is one - could be vital. Man City are capable of running away with football matches, but they do have problems at the back, and Everton have plenty of talent in the final third of the field. Game on.

2 min Otamendi strikes one from distance, but it is a routine save for Pickford.

4 min Calvert-Lewin has already shown his searing pace in the early stages of this match. Sandro Ramirez would have surely filled that role for Everton tonight had the Spaniard been fit. It is a massive chance for Calvert-Lewin, however, who has just sent a low effort wide of the far post.

5 min Man City have a free kick in a dangerous area as Gana chops Silva to the ground from behind...

6 min ... De Bruyne's free kick is deflected towards the Everton goal, but Pickford manages to claim.

7 min BOOKING! Schneiderlin (Everton) is booked for a hack on Aguero.

9 min It has been a very watchable opening nine minutes, with both teams showing their threat in the final third. Man City are very dangerous when Aguero has space to attack, but Keane, Williams and Jagielka are shielding the Everton box. It really is a fascinating tactical battle out there.

10 min Aguero curls one wide of the Everton goal after collecting a corner at the far post.

12 min Smart defending from Jagielka prevents Aguero from reaching a pass from Jesus, who had spotted his teammate in space. Everton need to be very careful that they do not drop too deep here. De Bruyne and Silva absolutely thrive when they are given space to play just outside the penalty area.

12 min Jesus misses the target with an effort from outside the Everton box.

14 min Everton are finding it difficult to keep the ball at the moment as Man City continue to dominate possession in both halves of the field. Rooney is sitting just behind Calvert-Lewin, but Schneiderlin and Gana are very, very deep. Baines and Holgate need to provide more width for the visitors here.

16 min Not much of an atmosphere inside the Etihad at the moment. The Everton fans are in decent voice though as their team look to gain a foothold in the match. Still goalless as De Bruyne fires at Pickford.

16 min Davies misses the Man City post after really smart work from Calvert-Lewin in the final third.

19 min Super work from Rooney as the former Man United captain first releases Calvert-Lewin with a super pass, before coming deep to find Holgate, who wins a corner from the jumping Sane.

19 min Williams rises to meet the corner inside the Man City box, but the centre-back's header is deflected and falls kindly for Ederson, who immediately looks downfield. Still goalless at the Etihad.

21 min We are still waiting for the first serious chance of the match. Both teams have had decent moments in the final third, although neither goalkeeper has been too worried in the opening 21 minutes. As mentioned, you do get the feeling that the first goal - if there indeed is one - could be crucial here.

23 min Decent possession for Everton in the last couple of minutes as they recycle the ball in a defensive area. The Man City supporters are just a little bit frustrated here as Everton continue to defend well.

24 min BOOKING! Davies (Everton) is booked for a dive.

26 min Ronald Koeman looks quite angry on the touchline, but he must be pleased with what he has seen from his Everton team in the opening 26 minutes of this match. Calvert-Lewin has been excellent for the visitors, with the 20-year-old providing an important outlet in the final third of the field.

26 min CHANCES! Couple of chances for Man City, but Pickford does well to keep out a powerful strike from Otamendi, before Jagielka heads Aguero's chipped effort over the crossbar!

28 min Rooney has been good for Everton tonight. He is getting plenty of boos - as expected - but the former Man United captain has been extremely composed in possession of the football here.

31 min Little under 15 minutes of the first period remaining, and Everton will be delighted with their performance thus far tonight. Man City just cannot get going in the final third of the field.

33 min Calvert-Lewin remains a willing runner for Everton, but it is a tough job for the 20-year-old, who has little support in the final third. Rooney is almost playing as a fourth central midfielder for the Toffees as he continues to come deep for the ball. Nothing much from Man City at the moment.

33 min CHANCE! Aguero finds space inside the Everton box after a smart pass from De Bruyne, but Jagielka somehow makes the challenge despite going down in instalments. That was bizarre!

34 min POST! Beans for Man City as Silva strikes the post from a narrow angle!

35 min GOAL! Man City 0-1 Everton (Rooney)

36 min Oh my word! What a moment! Rooney sends Everton ahead in the 35th minute as he fires through the legs of Ederson after smart work from Calvert-Lewin! Not sure about the goalkeeper there!

38 min That is now 200 Premier League goals for Rooney, who joins Alan Shearer in that list. What a moment to hit 200. As expected, the celebrations were wild from the former Man United captain.

41 min The Man City supporters are not best pleased at the moment as their team continue to struggle in the final third of the field. Everton have been very well organised tonight, with Keane, Williams and Jagielka clearing their lines. Little under five minutes of the first period remaining at the Etihad.

42 min BOOKING! Walker (Man City) is booked for a late challenge on Baines.

43 min Super defending from Baines as the Everton wing-back denies Walker with a sensational challenge as the Man City full-back threatened to release a strike inside the box. End-to-end football now.

43 min SAVE! Pickford drops down low to keep out a strike from Jesus.

44 min RED CARD! WALKER!

45 min Oh my word! Man City are down to 10 men as Walker is given a second yellow card following a challenge with Calvert-Lewin. Looked a little harsh, but the referee was pretty sure!

45 min+1 Oh my word. For me, that is harsh. Walker looked at Calvert-Lewin, but there was no elbow. Just a coming together between the two players. That is harsh on the England right-back.

45 min+2 We are into the second of two additional minutes at the end of the first period.

45 min+3 HALF-TIME: Man City 0-1 Everton

8.47pm So there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with Everton leading Man City 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Rooney in the 35th minute. The home side are down to 10 men, meanwhile, following a red card for Kyle Walker in the 44th minute. Guardiola has work to do at the interval!

8.52pm STATISTICS! Man City have dominated the possession with 62%, while the home side had nine attempts in the first period - four of which were on target. Everton, meanwhile, hit the target with just one of their five attempts, but that found the back of the net. Schneiderlin and Davies have been carded for the visitors, while Walker picked up two yellows in the space of two minutes to see red.

8.57pm BENCH WATCH! Surely Guardiola will be forced into a defensive change at the break, with Danilo the likeliest to enter the field. Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Yaya Toure, meanwhile, are attacking options for the home side. As for Everton, Koeman will not be looking to change much at this stage, but summer signings Sigurdsson and Klaassen are both on the bench for the away team.

46 min RESTART! Everton resume the action here...

46 min ... MAN CITY SUB! Sterling has replaced Jesus for the home side.

48 min What a big 45 minutes of football. We are obviously still very early in the season, but you sense that there is a lot riding on this match. Everton have defended excellently thus far tonight.

50 min Not an awful lot to report in the early stages of the second period, with Everton quite comfortable as they deal with some pressure from Man City. The home side need more from their supporters, who have been very quiet for the majority of this match. Sometimes the crowd has to raise the team.

52 min Decent pressure from Man City in the last couple of minutes, but Everton are not overly concerned with what is being thrown at them at the moment. The Toffees will be happy to sit in and play on the counter-attack. I would be surprised if we had seen the last of the goals tonight though.

54 min Calvert-Lewin really has been terrific for Man City tonight, with the 20-year-old providing such an excellent option in the final third. He also provided the assist for the only goal of this match.

55 min Silva looks to find Sane with a clipped cross, but Holgate defends very well once again.

57 min Man City are running into traffic at the moment as Everton continue to crowd the central areas. The home side should have a lot of width with the personnel on the field, but that has not been the case. Still 1-0 Everton as we head for the final 30 minutes of football at the Etihad Stadium.

57 min Man City have a free kick in a dangerous area as Gana fells Sterling...

58 min ... De Bruyne's effort is straight into the wall.

59 min Schneiderlin looks to have a problem here after taking a blow in the ribs.

61 min EVERTON SUBS! Sigurdsson and Klaassen replace Davies and Williams.

63 min Everton have gone to a back four here, with Baines and Holgate in the two full-back positions and Keane and Jagielka in the middle. Sigurdsson is high up the field, meanwhile, as the Iceland international looks to link with Calvert-Lewin. Still a lot of football to be played in this match.

64 min Ederson palms a free kick from Sigurdsson away from danger as Everton threaten a second.

65 min Sterling has a strike blocked by Jagielka as Man City threaten following a brilliant pass from De Bruyne, which had released Silva. Everton break down the other end with Calvert-Lewin, but the 20-year-old cannot find Rooney. End-to-end football with 65 minutes on the clock here.

65 min MAN CITY SUB! Danilo replaces Stones for the home side.

67 min The game is very stretched at the moment as Man City break through the lines. Everton are so strong in a defensive area, however, and De Bruyne is the latest player to be challenged in a forward area.

70 min You just get the feeling that there is another goal in this match, with both teams committing players in the final third of the field. Everton are coming under some pressure, but the visitors now have fresh legs down the other end, and you would fancy the Toffees to have chances on the counter-attack.

70 min MAN CITY SUB! Bernardo Silva replaces Sane for the home side.

71 min Everton enjoy some possession in the Man City half, but the attack ends when Baines delivers into the arms of Ederson, before Bernardo Silva bounces one wide of the post down the other end.

72 min Sterling fizzes one over the crossbar with an effort from distance.

74 min Little over 15 minutes of football remaining at the Etihad Stadium, and still Everton lead courtesy of that Rooney goal in the first period. You still get the feeling that there is another goal in this one.

75 min Rooney misses the post from distance after Ederson had been forced off his line to clear ahead of Calvert-Lewin, who continues to run the channels for Everton. He has been excellent tonight.

75 min OVER! Sterling smashes over the crossbar after a smart flick from Aguero!

75 min De Bruyne has one blocked over the crossbar as the pressure continues here.

76 min Otamendi goes down holding his face after a clash with Calvert-Lewin, but the referee is not too interested. Otamendi actually jumps back up to make his point to the referee. Strange!

77 min SAVE! Super save from Pickford to keep out a low strike from Danilo!

78 min BOOKING! Kompany (Man City) is booked for a foul on Calvert-Lewin.

79 min Rooney heads straight at Ederson as Everton threaten a second goal here.

81 min Aguero is seemingly barged to the ground inside the Everton box, but the referee is not interested. Still a good 10, 12 minutes of football to be played here. Can the away side hold on for the win?

82 min GOAL! Man City 1-1 Everton (Sterling)

83 min Man City finally level the scores in the 82nd minute as Sterling smashes the ball into the bottom corner after a poor header from Holgate had dropped onto the foot of the England winger!

85 min Still more than five minutes for Man City to find a winner here.

86 min Aguero turns inside the Everton box, but the Argentine loses his footing at the vital moment.

88 min Everton have possession inside the Man City half as we approach the final stages of this match.

88 min RED CARD! SCHNEIDERLIN!

89 min Schneiderlin picks up a second yellow card for a robust challenge on Aguero!

90 min EVERTON SUB! Besic replaces Rooney for Everton.

90 min+1 We are into the first of four additional minutes at the Etihad.

90 min+2 All Man City at the moment as Everton camp in front of their own penalty box.

90 min+3 Everton break away with Calvert-Lewin, but Besic cannot find his teammate with the reverse pass!

90 min+3 Sterling then fails to find a teammate with a cross after breaking into a dangerous area.

90 min+4 Sensational defending from Klaassen as the Dutchman prevents Silva from reaching a high ball!

90 min+5 FULL-TIME: Man City 1-1 Everton