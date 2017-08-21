Aug 21, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Attendance: 49,108
Man CityManchester City
1-1
Everton
Sterling (82')
Walker (42'), Kompany (78')
Walker (44')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Rooney (35')
Schneiderlin (7'), Davies (24'), Rooney (84')
Schneiderlin (88')

Gary Neville questions Kyle Walker sending-off against Everton

Kyle Walker in action for Manchester City against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 12, 2017
© Offside
Gary Neville believes that Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin "conned the referee" to get Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker sent off.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 at 21:33 UK

Gary Neville has suggested that Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker did not deserve to get sent off in Monday night's clash against Everton.

The England international, who joined the two-time Premier League champions from Tottenham Hotspur for £50m earlier in the summer, was given his marching orders just before half time.

Walker picked up two yellow cards in the space of three minutes following a foul on Leighton Baines and a coming-together with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, which referee Bobby Madley perceived as an elbow.

While carrying out punditry duties, Neville told Sky Sports News: "[Madley's] got a great view of it, he has a little look at him Kyle Walker.

"I think the referee must think he elbowed him, he must think he's raised his elbow, he must think he's made contact with him. The reality is, he hasn't. I'll slow it right down, he has a little look Kyle Walker, which I think might go against him.

"He's backing into him, the amount of times I did this as a full-back, you try and use your body to establish your position. Calvert-Lewin's gone down, he's been clever, he's been effective in the first half.

"He's held his head and that's what I think conned the referee. You could say it's clever from Calvert-Lewin, you could say it's cute. Personally, it's a soft second yellow."

Walker was making his home debut at the Etihad Stadium.

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Read Next:
Man City, Everton to pay tribute to terror victims
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gary Neville, Kyle Walker, Bobby Madley, Leighton Baines, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Kyle Walker sees red during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 1-1 Everton - as it happened
 Samir Nasri of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns on August 10, 2015
Samir Nasri joins Turkish side Antalyaspor
 Wayne Rooney celebrates next to City captain Vincent Kompany during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Result: Raheem Sterling rescues a point for Manchester City
Guardiola refuses to discuss Walker redNeville questions Walker's sending-offMourinho 'goes incognito' at EtihadMan City, Everton to pay tribute to terror victimsTeam News: Sigurdsson named on Everton bench
Man City 'willing to buyout Messi contract'Nasri 'finalising Antalyaspor switch'Guardiola delighted with "amazing" attackKoeman: 'We know how to unlock City defence'Arsenal, Spurs to pounce for Fener teen?
> Manchester City Homepage
More Everton News
Kyle Walker sees red during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 1-1 Everton - as it happened
 Wayne Rooney celebrates next to City captain Vincent Kompany during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Result: Raheem Sterling rescues a point for Manchester City
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho goes incognito at Manchester City, Everton clash
Koeman not done in transfer windowWayne Rooney coy over England returnNeville questions Walker's sending-offRooney scores 200th Premier League goalMan City, Everton to pay tribute to terror victims
Team News: Sigurdsson named on Everton bench Everton 'consider Bobby Reid move'Jordan Pickford aiming for top-four finishKoeman: 'We know how to unlock City defence'Chalobah, Rooney to earn England call-ups?
> Everton Homepage



Tables
 