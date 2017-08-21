Everton 'consider Bobby Reid move'

Bristol City midfielder Bobby Reid emerges as a reported transfer target for Everton boss Ronald Koeman.

Everton are reportedly in the running to sign Bristol City midfielder Bobby Reid before the end of the month.

Reid, 24, has scored three times in four appearances for Bristol City this season, and it is understood that a number of clubs are considering a move before the end of the summer window.

According to The People, Everton are among the interested teams, with head coach Ronald Koeman keen to beat the likes of Leicester City and Middlesbrough to the signing of the Bristol-born midfielder.

Reid joined Bristol City at the age of nine, and has enjoyed loan spells at Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic and Plymouth Argyle over the last six years.

Everton will continue their 2017-18 Premier League campaign with a trip to Manchester City on Monday night.