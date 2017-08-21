New Transfer Talk header

Everton 'consider Bobby Reid move'

Bobby Reid of Bristol City during the Pre Season Friendly match between Bath City and Bristol City at Twerton Park on July 10, 2015
Bristol City midfielder Bobby Reid emerges as a reported transfer target for Everton boss Ronald Koeman.
Everton are reportedly in the running to sign Bristol City midfielder Bobby Reid before the end of the month.

Reid, 24, has scored three times in four appearances for Bristol City this season, and it is understood that a number of clubs are considering a move before the end of the summer window.

According to The People, Everton are among the interested teams, with head coach Ronald Koeman keen to beat the likes of Leicester City and Middlesbrough to the signing of the Bristol-born midfielder.

Reid joined Bristol City at the age of nine, and has enjoyed loan spells at Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic and Plymouth Argyle over the last six years.

Everton will continue their 2017-18 Premier League campaign with a trip to Manchester City on Monday night.

Aden Flint signs a new contract with Bristol City on June 3, 2015
Birmingham see second Flint bid rejected
 Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Jordan Pickford aiming for top-four finish with Everton
 Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman: 'Everton know how to unlock Manchester City defence'
 A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Southampton draw Wolverhampton Wanderers in EFL Cup second round
 Aden Flint of Bristol City during the Pre Season Friendly match between Bath City and Bristol City at Twerton Park on July 10, 2015
Harry Redknapp: 'We've not given up on Aden Flint'
