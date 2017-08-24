Live Commentary: Hajduk Split 0-0 Everton

The winner of the tie will progress through to the draw for the group stages, which takes place tomorrow.

However, Hajduk showed enough in the game at Goodison Park to suggest that they are not out of this tie, while their form in all competitions indicates that Everton may find it difficult to find a breakthrough on away territory.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the second leg of the Europa League playoff tie between Hajduk Split and Everton .

9 min It's been all Hajduk over the past few minutes. Everton have got to be careful about allowing too much pressure to come from the Croatian side because the fans will react in kind.

5 min Talk about good fortune for Everton and Pickford. The goalkeeper trips Erceg inside the penalty area but the assistant flags for offside. The forward was level, though. That should have been a stone-wall penalty and potentially a red card for Pickford.

4 min Everton are seeing a lot of the ball in these early stages and have now won a free kick in a threatening position on the right. Sigurdsson swings a good delivery towards the back post, but a foul is awarded against Keane.

2 min Good start from Everton who immediately earn a corner. It comes to nothing, however, as Besic volleys well wide from distance.

1 min Everton get us underway.

7.57pm Ah, here they come. The fans weren't really paying attention when the clubs appeared but they are aware now. The noise decibel is only rising. Expect it to be like that for the 90 minutes.

7.55pm I was expecting to see some players in a tunnel by now. Looks like the kickoff may be slightly delayed in Split.

7.50pm PREDICTION! Everton are clearly the favourites, but we do not expect this to be plain-sailing for Koeman and his players. The likelihood is that they are really going to have to battle to earn their spot in the group stages and while we think they will get over the line, Hajduk could run out winners on the night, perhaps by a 2-1 scoreline.

7.45pm Just after the half-hour mark last week, many of Hajduk's fans began to cause fights, rip up seats and attempt to run onto the pitch. For a while, things were extremely uncomfortable with one supposed supporter throwing a punch at an Everton steward. UEFA handed four changes to the Croatian outfit, and I am sure that there will be ramifications should there be more issues this evening. Travelling Everton fans have been advised to follow designated procedures in order to minimise the risk of trouble flaring up outside of the ground.

7.41pm This video doesn't do Hajduk's ground much justice. There's going to a boisterous atmosphere tonight and everyone associated with Everton will be hoping that tensions do not boil over like last week. 👍 | Warm-up time...#EFCawayday #UEL pic.twitter.com/24SQqjoHB6 — Everton (@Everton) August 24, 2017



7.37pm Today marks Rooney's first game in an Everton shirt since he called time on his England career. Most people will agree that it is probably the correct decision for all concerned, especially when Rooney is been given such a heavy workload by Koeman. The general belief was that Rooney would feature but not every minute, but he has started each of Everton's competitive fixtures since his return. I'm not so sure that will aid his longevity, especially in a campaign which could see Everton compete in four competitions, but the 31-year-old is certainly not going to turn the chance to play on a regular basis after not featuring every match for Manchester United.

7.33pm Staying on the Ruzomberok match, Koeman used a 3-4-1-2 formation for that game, while tonight, he opts for a 4-2-3-1. It remains to be seen whether it turns into the right move, but it means that youngsters Calvert-Lewin and Lookman are going to be required to do their fair share of defending. Everton also need to ensure that they do not leave Rooney isolated in attack or else he may as well not be in the team.

7.29pm This is the second time in which Everton have found themselves on their travels across Europe. Earlier this month, they went up against MFK Ruzomberok of Slovakia and the second leg was unofficially one of the worst games I have ever watched. Koeman didn't care - his team eventually won 1-0 thanks to a late effort from Calvert-Lewin - and he won't care if they achieve the same scoreline this evening, but lessons ought to have been learnt from that display. They were too passive and failed to show a cutting edge in attack, which can be a recipe for disaster in games like these.

7.23pm Hajduk are in a position where they can change things up a bit from the first leg. Joan Carrillo is now able to call upon Borja Lopez - who has previously being associated with Real Madrid - in defence, while Ante Erceg starts in attack. However, there is no Franck Ohandza , who caused the Everton defence some trouble last week.

7.20pm HAJDUK SPLIT SUBSTITUTES: Carbonieri, Kozulj, Pesic, Letica, Basic, Tudor, Kovacevic

7.19pm HAJDUK SPLIT XI: Stipica, Juranovic, Nizic, Lopez, Memolla, Gentsoglou, Radosevic, Barry, Vlasic, Said, Erceg

7.15pm Everton are weakened with the absence of Gueye, Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez through injury, but that isn't a bad starting lineup at all, is it? Gylfi Sigurdsson gets his first start since signing from Swansea City, while Wayne Rooney features in attack with Ademola Lookman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin either side. Muhamed Besic gets a rare start in midfield, while manager Ronald Koeman has also reverted to a back four, with Cuco Martina coming in at right-back.

7.11pm EVERTON SUBSTITUTES: Stekelenburg, Kenny, Holgate, Jagielka, Davies, Lennon, Mirallas

7.09pm EVERTON XI: Pickford, Martina, Keane, Williams, Baines, Schneiderlin, Besic, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Rooney

7.08pm Anyway, without further ado, let's take a look at the two teams, starting with the visitors.

7.07pm As you will probably be aware, Everton hold a considerable advantage heading into this match. Goals from Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye have put the English team firmly in control, but don't for one second think that this tie is over. Everton were indebted to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for ensuring that they did not concede an away goal on Merseyside and it could prove the difference with progress and elimination.

7.04pm After the draw for the Champions League was made earlier today, the appetite of Everton and Hajduk Split will have only been whetted as they look to claim a spot in the Europa League . The competition does not carry the same prestige as the Champions League, but it remains an important tournament for these two clubs as they look to earn some special night on the continent.