Aug 24, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stadion Poljud
Hajduk Split
0-0
Everton
 
LIVE

Team News: Gylfi Sigurdsson handed full Everton debut

Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
© Offside
Summer arrival Gylfi Sigurdsson is named in Everton's starting XI for Thursday's Europa League playoff second leg away to Hajduk Split.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 19:07 UK

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been named in Everton's starting XI for Thursday's Europa League playoff second leg away to Hajduk Split.

The Iceland international came off the bench to make his Premier League debut for Everton against Manchester City on Monday night, but he has been handed a spot in Ronald Koeman's first XI tonight.

Cuco Martina, Muhamed Besic and Ademola Lookman also come into the team following the Man City match, but Wayne Rooney, fresh from announcing his retirement from England duty, keeps his position.

As for the hosts, who trail 2-0 from the first leg at Goodison Park last week, Zoran Nizic will skipper a side that also includes Ante Erceg and Savvas Gentsoglou.

Hajduk Split: Stipica; Juranovic, Nizic, Lopez, Memolla; Barry, Radosevic, Gentsoglou; Erceg, Said, Vlasic
Subs: Letica, Rosa, Kozulj, Pesic, Basic, Tudor, Kovacevic

Everton: Pickford; Martina, Williams, Keane, Baines; Schneiderlin, Besic; Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson, Lookman; Rooney
Subs: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Mirallas, Lennon, Davies, Holgate, Kenny

You can follow Sports Mole's live minute-by-minute commentary of the action here.

