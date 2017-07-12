New Transfer Talk header

Everton 'to bid for Ajax defender'

Everton reportedly enter the running to sign young Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald ahead of Crystal Palace.
Everton are reportedly planning to launch a bid for young Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald as their summer spending spree continues.

The 20-year-old, who can play at left-back, centre-back and as a defensive midfielder, had thought to be one of Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer's top targets this transfer window after previously working with him at the Eredivisie side.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Toffees manager Ronald Koeman is now planning to hijack the Eagles' bid with an offer of £8.6m.

The newspaper claims that Koeman views him as ideal cover for Leighton Baines and Ashley Williams, as well as "an important squad player who could play a key part in his Europa League selections".

Riedewald has been part of the Ajax setup since the age of 11 and has already racked up 92 appearances for the senior side, as well as three caps for the Netherlands national team.

Everton, meanwhile, have spent almost £100m so far this summer on new players, bringing in the likes of Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Wayne Rooney.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
