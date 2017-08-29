Everton 'closing in on Nikola Vlasic'

Everton move a step closer to signing 19-year-old Hajduk Split forward Nikola Vlasic as he is given permission to leave the Croatia Under-21 squad.

Everton are reportedly moving closer to completing a £10m deal to sign forward Nikola Vlasic from Hajduk Split this summer.

The 19-year-old is understood to have impressed Ronald Koeman during the recent Europa League tie between the two clubs, which Everton won 3-1 on aggregate to seal their place in the group stages of the competition.

Vlasic, who has also been linked with Arsenal in the past, has now been given permission to leave the Croatia Under-21 squad in order to complete the move, which is expected to be finalised before Thursday's transfer deadline.

"The U-21 national team's coach, Nenad Gracan, accepted the request of Nikola Vlasic and freed him of this representative action," read a statement from the Croatia Football Federation.

Koeman is still keen to bring in another striker and left-sided defender before the deadline, despite spending almost £150m already in the current transfer window.