New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Everton 'closing in on Nikola Vlasic'

Nikola Vlasic of Croatia battles for the ball during the U18 International friendly match against England on March 5, 2014
© Getty Images
Everton move a step closer to signing 19-year-old Hajduk Split forward Nikola Vlasic as he is given permission to leave the Croatia Under-21 squad.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 13:19 UK

Everton are reportedly moving closer to completing a £10m deal to sign forward Nikola Vlasic from Hajduk Split this summer.

The 19-year-old is understood to have impressed Ronald Koeman during the recent Europa League tie between the two clubs, which Everton won 3-1 on aggregate to seal their place in the group stages of the competition.

Vlasic, who has also been linked with Arsenal in the past, has now been given permission to leave the Croatia Under-21 squad in order to complete the move, which is expected to be finalised before Thursday's transfer deadline.

"The U-21 national team's coach, Nenad Gracan, accepted the request of Nikola Vlasic and freed him of this representative action," read a statement from the Croatia Football Federation.

Koeman is still keen to bring in another striker and left-sided defender before the deadline, despite spending almost £150m already in the current transfer window.

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Everton 'consider Kenneth Zohore swoop'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nikola Vlasic, Ronald Koeman, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Everton 'consider Kenneth Zohore swoop'
 Nikola Vlasic of Croatia battles for the ball during the U18 International friendly match against England on March 5, 2014
Everton 'closing in on Nikola Vlasic'
 Kevin Mirallas of Everton in action during the Duncan Ferguson Testimonial match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park on August 2, 2015
Everton 'to reject Olympiacos loan move for Kevin Mirallas'
Pickford withdraws from England dutyKoeman explains Kevin Mirallas absenceConte 'pleased' with win over EvertonKoeman: 'Everton need two more players'Result: Chelsea make light work of Everton
Team News: Sigurdsson gets full Everton league debutLive Commentary: Chelsea 2-0 Everton - as it happenedEverton 'set Oumar Niasse price at £8m'Everton show interest in Jamie Vardy?Chelsea 'to hold Ross Barkley talks'
> Everton Homepage
More Hajduk Split News
Nikola Vlasic of Croatia battles for the ball during the U18 International friendly match against England on March 5, 2014
Everton 'closing in on Nikola Vlasic'
 Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Result: Gylfi Sigurdsson stunner seals Everton's progress in Europa League
 Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Team News: Gylfi Sigurdsson handed full Everton debut
Live Commentary: Hajduk Split 1-1 Everton - as it happenedEverton, Hajduk Split charged by UEFAResult: Everton seize control of Hajduk Split tieLive Commentary: Everton 2-0 Hajduk Split - as it happenedTeam News: Koeman makes three changes for Europa tie
Koeman predicts 'challenging' Europa tieEverton to face Hajduk Split in EuropeReport: Villa keen on Croatia goalkeeperReport: Arsenal monitor Nikola VlasicSpurs target Vlasic to stay at Hajduk?
> Hajduk Split Homepage



Tables
 