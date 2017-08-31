Manchester City confirm that Jason Denayer has moved to Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Manchester City have confirmed that Jason Denayer has finalised a move to Galatasaray.

The 22-year-old has agreed a season-long loan with the Turkish outfit, who had the defender in their ranks on a previous temporary spell for the 2015-16 campaign.

Denayer is yet to make a first-team appearance for City, but he has not given up hope of impressing manager Pep Guardiola as he prepares to pay in the Super Lig for a second time.

The defender spent last season on loan at Sunderland, and he also had a stint at Celtic, where he was voted the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.

Denayer has won three trophies during his loan spells.