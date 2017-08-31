New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City confirm Jason Denayer has joined Galatasaray on loan

Manchester City confirm that Jason Denayer has moved to Galatasaray on a season-long loan.
Manchester City have confirmed that Jason Denayer has finalised a move to Galatasaray.

The 22-year-old has agreed a season-long loan with the Turkish outfit, who had the defender in their ranks on a previous temporary spell for the 2015-16 campaign.

Denayer is yet to make a first-team appearance for City, but he has not given up hope of impressing manager Pep Guardiola as he prepares to pay in the Super Lig for a second time.

The defender spent last season on loan at Sunderland, and he also had a stint at Celtic, where he was voted the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.

Denayer has won three trophies during his loan spells.

Jason Denayer of Manchester City in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Hearts and Manchester City at Tyncastle Stadium on July 18, 2014
