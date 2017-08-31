New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City youngster Kean Bryan joins Oldham Athletic on loan

A general view of Boundary Park the home ground of Oldham Athletic Football Club is seen on May 4, 2011
© Getty Images
Manchester City youngster Kean Bryan joins Oldham Athletic on a loan deal until January 1.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 21:42 UK

Oldham Athletic have announced the signing of Manchester City youngster Kean Bryan on loan until January 1.

The 20-year-old will leave the club that he has been part of since he was 11 to gain some experience elsewhere on a temporary basis.

Bryan, who can play in defence or midfield, is already familiar with League One having spent last season on loan at Bury, where he made 12 appearances.

The youngster will be eligible to make his debut in this Saturday's league clash against Charlton Athletic at Boundary Park.

Bryan will wear the number 44 shirt.

Eliaquim Mangala of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on September 19, 2015
Read Next:
Mangala move to Palace 'breaks down'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kean Bryan, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Manchester City to return for Alexis Sanchez in January?
 A general view of Boundary Park the home ground of Oldham Athletic Football Club is seen on May 4, 2011
Manchester City youngster Kean Bryan joins Oldham Athletic on loan
 Jack Cork and Jonny Evans in action during the Premier League game between West Brom and Swansea on February 2, 2016
Report: Manchester City end Jonny Evans interest
Mangala move to Palace 'breaks down'Palace 'still interested in Mangala'Alexis Sanchez 'staying at Arsenal'Bony 'undergoing Swansea medical'Manchester City confirm Denayer exit
Evans to Manchester City 'unlikely'Sancho finalises Dortmund switchSanchez 'likes' post about Arsenal stayDortmund 'agree Jadon Sancho deal'Man City 'make second Sanchez bid'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Oldham Athletic News
A general view of Boundary Park the home ground of Oldham Athletic Football Club is seen on May 4, 2011
Manchester City youngster Kean Bryan joins Oldham Athletic on loan
 Eoin Doyle of Chesterfield in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Chesterfield at Sixfields Stadium on January 25, 2014
Oldham Athletic land Eoin Doyle on loan
 A general Stadium view ahead of the Sky Bet League One match between Oldham Athletic and Bradford City at Boundary Park on December 01, 2013
Chris Taylor rejoins Oldham Athletic on loan from Bolton Wanderers
Hardy: 'Sheridan sacked for swearing at official'Oldham have transfer embargo liftedOldham sack Robinson, appoint SheridanEFL Cup roundup: Liverpool, Chelsea throughLeague Cup roundup: Wigan, Ipswich among slain giants
United take Liandro Martis on trialOldham appoint Robinson as new managerFormer Man City, Oldham boss Frizzell dies, aged 79Leyton Orient sign Oldham captain Liam KellyEverton sign goalkeeper Chris Renshaw
> Oldham Athletic Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 