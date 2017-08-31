Manchester City youngster Kean Bryan joins Oldham Athletic on a loan deal until January 1.

The 20-year-old will leave the club that he has been part of since he was 11 to gain some experience elsewhere on a temporary basis.

Bryan, who can play in defence or midfield, is already familiar with League One having spent last season on loan at Bury, where he made 12 appearances.

The youngster will be eligible to make his debut in this Saturday's league clash against Charlton Athletic at Boundary Park.

Bryan will wear the number 44 shirt.