Sunderland finalise loan deal for midfielder Jonny Williams

Jonny Williams for Ipswich Town on October 5, 2014
Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams is sent out on loan once again, this time linking up with Sunderland at Championship level.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 23:42 UK

Sunderland have added to their squad with the season-long loan signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams.

The Black Cats had been keen to get a deadline-day deal over the line for the Wales international, who recently signed a new two-year contract at Selhurst Park.

Williams, who has had a number of injury problems in recent years, has been sent out on loan by Palace for the fourth time following previous spells with Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest and MK Dons.

A Palace academy graduate, Williams has also been capped 17 times at senior level by Wales and played a part in the Dragons' run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 last summer.

Sunderland also managed to finalise a deal for Bournemouth defender Marc Wilson before the 11pm deadline, but it is not yet known whether they were successful in their attempt to sign Callum McManaman from West Bromwich Albion.

Callum McManaman #19 of West Bromwich Albion stops a ball during an International friendly soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on July 15, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Orlando won the match 3-1.
