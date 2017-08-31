Everton midfielder Ross Barkley reportedly never had a medical at Chelsea, despite claims from club owner Farhad Moshiri claiming otherwise.

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley reportedly did not have a medical with Chelsea today, despite claims stating otherwise.

Toffees majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri revealed that the England international rejected a move to the Premier League champions after going through a routine medical.

The Everton chief confirmed that the club accepted a £35m offer from Chelsea and personal terms between the West London club and the player had been agreed.

Moshiri stated that Barkley wanted to "reconsider" and stay at the Merseyside outfit for the "time being", despite going through the motions at Chelsea.

However, according to Sky Sports News, a source close to the player has claimed that he never even had a medical at Chelsea today.

Barkley, who was also linked to Tottenham Hotspur, has just one year left on his current contract at Everton.