New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley 'never underwent Chelsea medical'

Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley reportedly never had a medical at Chelsea, despite claims from club owner Farhad Moshiri claiming otherwise.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 23:39 UK

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley reportedly did not have a medical with Chelsea today, despite claims stating otherwise.

Toffees majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri revealed that the England international rejected a move to the Premier League champions after going through a routine medical.

The Everton chief confirmed that the club accepted a £35m offer from Chelsea and personal terms between the West London club and the player had been agreed.

Moshiri stated that Barkley wanted to "reconsider" and stay at the Merseyside outfit for the "time being", despite going through the motions at Chelsea.

However, according to Sky Sports News, a source close to the player has claimed that he never even had a medical at Chelsea today.

Barkley, who was also linked to Tottenham Hotspur, has just one year left on his current contract at Everton.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Ross Barkley to join Chelsea in January?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ross Barkley, Farhad Moshiri, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa to join Las Palmas on loan?
 A general view of the KC Stadium is taken ahead of the English Premier League football match between Hull City and Chelsea in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on March 22, 2015
Hull City loan Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori
Barkley 'never had Chelsea medical'Chelsea complete Davide Zappacosta dealMoshiri confirms Ross Barkley U-turnRoss Barkley to join Chelsea in January?Merson "shocked" by Barkley's Chelsea snub
Barkley performs U-turn during medical?Drinkwater 'arrives at Chelsea training ground'Chelsea youngster joins BarnetChelsea closing in on Drinkwater captureLlorente pictured in Tottenham shirt
> Chelsea Homepage
More Everton News
A general view of Birmingham City's St Andrews stadium on February 25, 2012
Birmingham City sign Everton youngster Liam Walsh
 Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley 'never underwent Chelsea medical'
 Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Farhad Moshiri confirms Ross Barkley U-turn
Ross Barkley to join Chelsea in January?Merson "shocked" by Barkley's Chelsea snubGiroud wife refused Everton move?Barkley performs U-turn during medical?Everton 'want Fulham teen Adeniran'
Barkley rejects move to Chelsea?Everton complete Nikola Vlasic signingLucas Perez leaves Arsenal on loanPalace win race to sign Oumar Niasse?Everton 'to sign Vlasic for £10m'
> Everton Homepage



Tables
 